Solving the Riddle of the Brown Trout

The debate over whether brown trout (Salmo trutta) constitute a single species or several may soon be resolved, following the completion of the brown trout reference genome. “The brown trout reference genome will enable scientists to sample and decode DNA from different populations and compare to the whole genome sequence, providing the data required to answer questions of sub-speciation and to learn how particular genetic variations allow certain trout to live in habitats that would be fatal to others.” Via The Fish Site.