Importance of Changing Flies
Changing up flies can change a day’s success on the water. However, it can sometimes be difficult to know when changing is necessary. “It can be very obvious to us that changing flies is the answer when we’re able to sight-fish and see fish rejecting our flies. But many times you’ll find yourself fishing in conditions where sight-fishing isn’t an option,” writes Kent Klewein. Read more in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
Strategies for the Hook Set
