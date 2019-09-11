The International Game Fish Association has announced the welcome of three new people to their team: Nicholas Haddad as Angler Recognition Coordinator, Erin Brennan as Communications Manager, and Michelle Andersen as Events Coordinator.

IGFA Welcomes Three New Staff

DANIA BEACH, FL – September 4, 2019 – The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is excited to announce three new hires, who have recently joined the organization to fill the positions of Angler Recognition Coordinator, Communications Manager and Events Coordinator.

“We are very excited to welcome three impressive new staff members to our team who will bring immediate value to the organization,” said IGFA President Nehl Horton. “Each of these new hires possesses a unique skillset that will strengthen the IGFA team and help us bring our mission and strategy to life.”

Angler Recognition Coordinator

Nicholas Haddad came on board in early July as IGFA’s Angler Recognition Coordinator with responsibility for coordinating the IGFA’s angler recognition programs, including day-to-day administration of world records, slam and trophy clubs, and the development of new programs to increase the IGFA’s relevance to recreational anglers around the world. Nick brings a strong academic record as well as a passion for angling and conservation to his new role at the IGFA. Nick recently received his MS in Renewable Natural Resources from Louisiana State University with a concentration in Fisheries and Aquaculture Management. He also holds a BS in Marine Science from the University of Tampa. Nick is an avid angler and has an impressive hands-on background in conservation and fishery management through his graduate studies.

Communications Manager

Erin Brennan will join the IGFA staff in mid-September as the new Communications Manager with responsibility for developing communications strategies, plans and tactics to generate awareness, increase understanding and drive angler engagement in the IGFA’s vision, mission, strategy and three-year plan. Erin joins the IGFA from Southern Boating Media Group, where she served as Marketing Manager for the past three years and was responsible for strategic marketing programs aimed at attracting new advertisers and readers to the monthly publication and website. Erin is a graduate of the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, where she received her BA in English with a minor in Journalism and was a Division 1 Track & Field athlete. Erin held marketing roles at educational app producer Famigo and Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk prior to joining Southern Boating.

Events Coordinator

Michelle Andersen joined the IGFA team in late June as Events Coordinator and is responsible for the day-to-day administration of a variety of development activities, including coordinating major events like the Annual IGFA International Auction, the IGFA Fishing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and online and regional fundraising events. Michelle joined the IGFA from Tampa Bay Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of the Tampa Bay estuary through scientific and educational programs, where she worked as Events Coordinator. Michelle earned a BS in Biological Sciences from the University of South Florida, and serves on the board of Sharks 4 Kids, a St. Petersburg, FL-based nonprofit focused on creating a new generation of shark advocates through access to a dynamic range of educational materials.

About the IGFA

Founded in 1939, the IGFA is a nonprofit organization committed to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices through science, education, rule-making, record keeping and recognition of outstanding accomplishments in the field of angling. The IGFA also maintains world records in freshwater, saltwater, fly fishing and junior angler categories. The IGFA has members in more than 100 countries.