Podcast Episode: The Guiding Life with April Vokey

In this recent episode of Anchored, April Vokey takes time to address often-asked questions about being a fishing guide. “Almost every day I’m asked how to get into the fishing industry, specifically into the guiding side of things,” she explains. “I thought an audio format would be a great way to address this question—especially since I have a relatively complex answer. With that said, I hope this helps bring some clarity to those who’re wondering if guiding is a lifestyle they’d like to embrace.” Listen here.