Podcast Episode: Brian Bennett on The Sustainable Angler

September 1, 2019 By: Erin Block

In the most recent episode of the Sustainable Angler podcast, host Rick Crawford interviews Moldy Chum’s Brian Bennett. They discuss “everything from the history of Moldy Chum, his involvement with the Wild Steelhead Coalition, political activism to affect positive change and the launch of his new podcast, Reel Pure Radio, that will go live next week!” Listen here.