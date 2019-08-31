Learning the Crash Cast

In this article from Domenick Swentosky, learn about the “crash cast” and how and when to use it. “If you throw a Crash Cast over rising fish in a pool, you’ll spook every trout and all the crayfish below them. It’s not a good cast for soft water,” he explaines. “But in a mixed, rough river, trout don’t care if you crash the leader onto the surface. And by forcing the leader to the water quickly you can position it wherever necessary for the drift ahead.” Via Troutbitten.