Setting Up a Travel Fly Tying Kit

From a lightweight vise to selecting materials and hooks, Dan Zazworsky writes a great article on how to pack a travel fly tying kit. “There is nothing worse than losing your last killer fly pattern to a good fish right in the middle of a long weekend fishing trip,” he writes, “but the best way to prevent that from ruining the rest of your trip, is to have a travel fly tying kit with you, so you can whip up that good-good as soon as you get off the water. “ Via The Wade.