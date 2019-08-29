The Winston Rod Company has announced their newest rod series, the ALPHA+. “With wicked fast action, ALPHA+ rods have been designed to cast aggressive rigs – including big flies, heavy lines, shooting heads and sinking tips. These rods will cast these big rigs further with minimal false casts and effort.”

Read more in the press release below.

THE NEW WINSTON ALPHA+

You’re going to need a bigger net

Welcome to ALPHA+. A Winston rod series designed to up your game against the Alpha fish lurking in the shadows. Carnivorous trout, thrashing bass, toothy pike and musky, jungle species like peacock bass, golden dorado and arapaima, and huge saltwater species like giant trevally and Tarpon. Pure and simple, these rods are for any fish that require extra-large fishing tools no matter the water type.

With wicked fast action, ALPHA+ rods have been designed to cast aggressive rigs – including big flies, heavy lines, shooting heads and sinking tips. These rods will cast these big rigs further with minimal false casts and effort.

Built like none other. These game changing rods use unique features not found in any other series, like a designated grain window for each model to help anglers sort through the wide offering of over-weighted lines available on the market today. This helps eliminate the confusion associated with lines over-weighted by 1 or 2 line weights. Simply match a lines grain window to the appropriate Alpha model to suit your needs and fishing style

ALPHA+ rods are extra reinforced in the ferrule for ultimate lifting power, to turn fish away from heavy cover, and support all-day casting with big flies and fly lines.

WEIGHTS: 5 thru 12wt.

ACTION: Fast

SECTIONS: 4

GUIDES: Hard chrome oversized snake ‘Shooting Guides’ with chrome nanolite stripping guides. Oversized tiptop.

REEL SE AT: Uplocking, Anodized aluminum with double locking rings. Engraved with company signature logo.

STORAGE: Premium graphite rod tube with embroidered logo rod sock

HIGHLIGHTS

5 thru 12wt.

Highest performance boron/graphite composite materials

Exceptionally powerful, capable of generating high line speeds

Designed to cast big flies, heavy lines, shooting heads and sinking tips

Extra reinforced ferrules for ultimate lifting power

Designated grain windows for each rod model

Designed and Handcrafted in Twin Bridges, MT

LINE LENGTH GRIP GRAIN WINDOW ROD PRICE BLANK PRICE 5wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 160-200 $935 $468 6wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 200-240 $935 $468 7wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 240-280 $935 $468 8wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 280-330 $935 $468 9wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 330-380 $935 $468 10wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 380-430 $935 $468 12wt. 9’ FULL WELLS W/ FIGHTING BUTT 450-500 $935 $468

ALPHA+ 6wt.

200-240 grain lines: This rod was designed for meat eating trout and bass: think mice patterns in Kamchatka, full sink tips and double articulated bugs on the Yellowstone, fast pocket water in Patagonia, and poppers and divers in the mid-west. Also a great a choice for smaller Jungle species like piranha, payara, and others. If you’re a streamer junkie and searching for you next big bug stick, look no further than the AXL – 6/7

ALPHA+7wt.

240-280 grain lines: You might call them bucketmouths, keggers, and donkeys. If you understand these designations, you’re a big-bass angler. The AXL – 7/8 has been designed to shoot the biggest bass bugs with over-sized lines into the thickest cover, and turn these lunkers back to the boat.

ALPHA+ 8wt.

280-330 grain lines. Jaguars lurk in the shadows behind you. Howler Monkeys call from the canopy. Forget the term “teeth,” fish with fangs swim in these waters. Whatever and wherever your Jungle adventures go, our reinforced AXL – 8/9 rods are built to cast oversized lines, humongous flies, and with extra power to pull these powerful fish away from leader snapping structure.

ALPHA+ 9wt.

330-380 grain lines. We were thinking Musky when designing these powerful rods. The fish of 10,000 casts never comes easy. But our AXL – 9/10 has been designed for power, big bug turnover, and foot-long flies, while having the sensitivity for mandatory figure 8s and at-the-boat eats.

ALPHA+10wt.

380-430 grain lines. These rods are built for the fish with “Giant,” “King,” or “Monster” in the name. Think Giant Trevally, Monster Arapaima, and Silver Kings. If you’re a modern day Beowulf, consider this fly rod your monster-slaying “Hilt.” Fear not what awaits in the abyss, just cast, strip, and hold on.