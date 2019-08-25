The new Fall 2019 lineup of new products from Umpqua have been announced, featuring the new ZS2 series of packs, X-Series Hooks, and much more.

Read more in the press release below.

Umpqua Unveils ZS2 Packs and Bags

From Umpqua:

At Umpqua we are thrilled to be able to introduce our new Fall 2019 offering of products. The level of innovation we have brought to the table in each of the different categories is our unrelenting commitment to pushing ourselves to make your time on the water more effective. The new ZS2 series of packs takes what we have been doing in our previous generations to a new level this year – allowing for full customization of the accessories you use most on the water. The popularity of our TPE LT and HD boxes left a void in the world of high-quality foam boxes, we filled this with an all new Flats Foam Saltwater specific box. For the fly tyer, we have new X-Series Hooks which solve fly problems with unique features and beautiful shapes. See the new range of Packs and Bags, Boxes, Hooks, Tying Tools, starting this September at your local Umpqua Dealer.

New Umpqua ZS2 Packs and Bags

Introducing the next evolution of ZeroSweep™, the ZS2 line of Packs and Bags. We improved upon the clean, snag free, design of our original ZeroSweep™ packs and added net slots, sleek looks and the element of Molle webbing which integrates seamlessly with our line of ZS2 accessories, giving you the ability to customize a pack that works for your needs. The ZS2 line of packs and bags allows the angler to adjust a pack to the perfect system that will unbury the features you use the most, giving you the freedom of mind to focus on the task at hand. Available at Umpqua retailers this September, ZS2 packs come in a variety of styles and are offered in two colorways: Olive, and Camo.

