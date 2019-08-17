Help BTT with Juvenile Permit Reserach

Juvenile permit are difficult to locate in the Florida Keys. The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust has current research focused on tracking these 4 to 14 inch fish, which “might be absent because the habitats that those size fish use are becoming degraded, and as a result, there are less of that size. Or, we haven’t yet looked in the right places for them.” Please report sightings and catches of juvenile permit to Florida Keys Initiative Manager Dr. Ross Boucek, so BTT can get a better understanding of where these fish live and the habitats that support them. Email Dr. Boucek at: [email protected] Find more information via BTT.