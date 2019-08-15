Oldest Freshwater Fish Found

New age-dating techniques have revealed that one studied bigmouth buffalo fish lived to be around 112 years old. That’s older than the species’ previous estimated life expectancy of 26 years, and is the oldest known freshwater fish of any kind. The finding opened new avenues of question for conservation issues for the species as well. “The bigmouth buffalo is capable of living and reproducing to ages that more than quadruple all previous estimates,” write researchers in Communications Biology. “This finding serves as a prime example of discoveries overlooked and management dilemmas that can arise as a consequence of the ecological neglect of under-appreciated species.” Via Science Alert.