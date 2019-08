In this post, Alvin Dedeaux of All Water Guides in Austin, Texas, shares his picks for the Top 5 Topwater Flies for Largemouth Bass. “When he’s choosing a topwater pattern, Dedeaux says that water clarity is important. If the water is dirty, he uses flies that make a lot of noise, whereas in clear water, he prefers frog patterns that swim on the surface and are less likely to spook the fish.”