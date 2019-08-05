Research Study on Angler Interactions with Sharks
A new research study out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst is recruiting survey participants to better understand angler interactions with sharks. “Anyone who is 18 or older with saltwater recreational angling experience can participate in this study. We are interested in hearing from anglers of all skill levels, from the casual angler to fishing guides.” Learn more here about the study and how you can participate.
