Golden Mahseer Thriving in Bhutan

Despite severe population declines in southern Asia, the golden mahseer is flourishing in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. “’Bhutan has become the last stronghold of the golden mahseer,’ says Dechen Dorji, who heads the World Wildlife Fund’s office in Thimphu, the Bhutanese capital. ‘It’s now up to us to protect this population and learn more about the species in order to ensure its future survival.’” Via National Geographic.