Announcement About Plane Accident from Three Rivers Lodge

Three Rivers Lodge has released a statement after a chartered plane carrying a pilot, 2 guides, and 4 guests lost contact with the lodge and went down in the Canadian wilderness. “The loss of our friends and our guests is profound. We can never understand why such tragedies happen and why they happen to such precious souls. Our deep grief is lightened only by the knowledge that in their lives, these were seven men among men, who touched so many with their friendship, their love, their spirit of adventure and deep passion for the outdoors.” Read the full statement here.