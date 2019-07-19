Finding a Sustainable Way to Eat Fish

On Patagonia’s The Cleanest Line blog, Langdon Cook writes about the moral complications of eating fish. “Being piscivorous today is a conundrum. On the one hand, wild-caught fish represent a healthful, all-natural alternative to the factory-raised meat most people are eating; on the other hand, we’re depleting the ocean’s resources at an alarming rate through overfishing, habitat destruction, and all the other by-products of modern civilization.” Read more here.