PHWFF Announces Veteran Finalists in Casting Competition

July 18, 2019 By: Erin Block

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing has announced the finalists in their Second Annual Fly Casting Competition hosted in-conjunction with Fly Fishers International (FFI). “The competition was open to disabled veterans and disabled military service personnel actively participating with PHWFF Programs and was facilitated by our volunteer-run programs around the country,” explains Daniel Morgan. Read more about the veteran finalists in this article via PHWFF.