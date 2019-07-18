Florida’s Water Crisis and Sport Fishing
Florida’s water crisis has set the state’s sport fishing on the brink of collapse. Andrew McKean, fishing with Capt. Billy Rotne, reports on the issue in this article via Outdoor Life. “The reality is that over the past couple of years, Rotne has struggled to put fish in the boat. His go-to spots have changed. Fish have relocated. Even the appearance of the water is different.”
