From slow action to nymphing rods, this article by Carter Reschke outlines the best rods under $150 of 2019. “Within the past few years, budget fly rods have been all the rage in the fly fishing community. A resurgence of high-quality, lower-priced fly rods is being led by mainstream companies like Redington and Echo.” Read more about the rods that made the cut via Gear Junkie.