BlueSky furled leaders has announced the release of three new leaders: the Toothy, Nor’eastern, and Captain Kwick Loop.

BlueSky Furled Leaders Celebrates 20th Year

We are celebrating our 20th year of business we are offing 20% off all year use Code 20yr

We have had a busy Year! We are introducing three new leaders this year! We have worked extensively with top guides to produce these.

BlueSky Toothy

One of the best Musky/Pike leaders on the market. The furled leader turns heavy big flies over with ease. With interchangeable tippet sections you can chose your tippet with ease. The short leader power cast while allowing you to stripe the leader into the guides to preform those deadly figure eights boat side. Stay-Loc snap make changing flies quick and easy. 8 wt+ You receive one furled leaders (24″) and your choice of two Interchangeable tippet sections. Made up of a 20# mono shock with 60# (Blue) or 80# (Red)fluorocarbon Bite Tippet or 40# (Black) stainless steel nylon coated wire with easy loop to loop connections. Overall length 5 feet.

Nor’eastern

Perfect for Saltwater Stripers, Bluefish, Albacore Tuna. BlueSky Furled Nor ‘eastern Leader will turn over your heavy flies. Ideal for Saltwater Striped Bass Bluefish, Tuna.This leader has been designed to take the powerful casting characteristics of the furled leader design and offer two interchangeable tippet sections. Furled Section length: 53″ Length overall 7’4’Foot- 8wt and up Two Interchangeable tippet section:20# fluorocarbon Bite Tippet. 40# Nylon coated Stainless Steel.

Captain Kwick Loop

This leader will cover it all on the saltwater flats. No more carrying multiple rods. Fast and convenient interchanges. BlueSky Furled Captain Kwick Loop Leader will turn over your flies. Ideal for Saltwater Tarpon, Redfish, Snook, Bonefish. This leader has been designed to take the powerful casting characteristics of the furled leader design and offer two loop to loop Interchangeable tippet sections. Furled Section length: 53″ Length overall 9 foot with tippets- 7wt and upTwo Interchangeable tippet section: 15# fluorocarbon Bite tippet. 30# fluorocarbon Bite tippet.

Visit the BlueSky website for more information.