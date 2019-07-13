Yvon Chouinard’s Favorite Place

One of Yvon Chouinard’s favorite places is the Kennebec River in Maine, where Patagonia helped to remove the Edwards Dam, 20 years ago this month. “In the environmental movement, there are rarely any victories. You just hold evil back for a while, then it comes back, and it’s never-ending,” Chouinard says. “But when you take out a dam, that is, so to speak, a concrete victory.” Read more via Down East.