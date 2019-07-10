Javohn Garbutt, son of legendary Belizean guide, Thomas “Scully” Garbutt, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is receiving emergency treatment at Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado. A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family to help cover the necessary operation for Javohn.

Read more in the press release below.

Legendary Belizean Guide Scully Garbutt Needs Your Help

His 8-year-old son requires surgery to remove a brain tumor

Javohn Garbutt – a perpetually happy and energetic 8-year-old – is the youngest son of legendary Belize fishing guide Thomas “Scully” Garbutt of Punta Gorda, Belize. On June 25, Javohn was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Scully and his family own and operate Garbutt’s Fishing Lodge.

Javohn is currently receiving emergency treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado. He is scheduled for brain surgery this week. As non-US citizens, the hospital has of course asked for full payment of nearly $180,000 prior to performing the operation.

Scully is kind, beyond generous, and an absolute pleasure to spend time with. Scully is a full-time fishing guide, and Doret is an elementary school teacher. They are both taking time away from work to care for Javohn and their family, and it is likely that they will have to be in Denver for several weeks.

A Go Fund Me page is set up for Javohn Garbutt and his family. The Garbutts are an extraordinary family, with an incredibly caring spirit. They contribute so much to their community and make all visiting anglers feel at home.

Please rally around them now, in their moment of need. If you are interested in helping, please visit the Go Fund Me page by clicking on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/javohn039s-brain-surgery?pc=&rcid=r01-156251687135-25df950136cf4faf

Thank you for caring. Scully, Doret, Javohn, and the entire Garbutt family appreciate your support.

Patrick Straub

PR and Social Media – Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures

[email protected]

888-777-5060