Winning the War Against Lake Trout in Yellowstone
Twenty-five years ago invasive lake trout arrived Yellowstone National Park, threatening not only native cutthroat trout populations but the larger ecosystem as well. Park service staff have tried myriad ways to eradicate them, “everything from nets to electrocution to suffocating eggs with dead fish,” writes Christine Peterson. Read more about how finally, researchers are winning the war, via National Geographic.
