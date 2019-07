For a great strategy for fighting big fish, don’t miss this article by Domenick Swentosky. “Bringing a trout to the net requires a series of accurate calculations, thoughtful moves and a good dose of luck. But with a few guiding principles and a bit of experience, you can minimize the luck required and get a good handle on the outcome. One of the best of those principles, is to keep ’em down.” Via Troutbitten.