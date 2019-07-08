Costa has announced its collaboration with SweetWater brewery, “to continue to bring awareness and action to the growing issue of plastic pollution in our waterways through its new Kick Plastic Pilsner.”

Read more in the press release below.

Costa Sunglasses® Partners with SweetWater Brewery to Support Conservation Efforts and Continue to Kick Plastic

Daytona Beach, Fla. – June 25, 2019 – Costa Sunglasses is collaborating with SweetWater, an Atlanta-based brewery, to continue to bring awareness and action to the growing issue of plastic pollution in our waterways through its new Kick Plastic Pilsner.

The 2019 summer collaboration with SweetWater expands upon Costa’s commitment to Kick Plastic, an initiative Costa launched in 2015. The beer’s namesake, Kick Plastic, is a program the Costa team created to draw attention to the excessive plastic polluting our waterways and oceans. As part of Costa and SweetWater’s continued commitment to protecting our watery world, a percentage of profits from the sale of the Kick Plastic Pilsner will be donated to various clean water partners, including Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Coastal Conservation Association, Trout Unlimited and Waterkeeper Alliance. In addition, the collaboration is part of SweetWater’s annual Save Our Water campaign, which has donated well over $1 million to organizations who protect natural resources and habitats.

“Protecting the health of our oceans has always been a top priority at Costa and we take great pride in partnering with like-minded organizations who share our passion,” said T.J. McMeniman, vice president of marketing at Costa. “Our collaboration with SweetWater is helping to raise awareness to the growing issue of plastic pollution while also removing plastic from our waterways through cleanup efforts.”

By purchasing Kick Plastic Pilsner, consumers are supporting conservation organizations’ efforts to remove plastic from our waterways. Additionally, fans are encouraged to devote time this summer to their own clean-up efforts. Consumers can win free Costa sunglasses by posting an Instagram photo of the trash they remove, and tagging it #SaveOurWater19. For details and rules, visit http://waterkeeperbrew.org/terms-conditions.

“SweetWater has always been passionate about the outdoors and fishing, and no one helps us see it better than Costa,” said Freddy Bensch, SweetWater founder. “The mission of their Kick Plastic campaign is to make sure our watery world stays viable for natural habitats to thrive, and for future generations to enjoy. We love having a partner who wants to see our streams, oceans and rivers cleaner and clearer.”

Kick Plastic Pilsner is a refreshing Czech-style pilsner that pops with herbal notes and tropical fruit aroma, balanced by malty, oceanic characters on the palate. View the can art by fisherman and visual artist, Eric Estrada here. Kick Plastic Pilsner is available June through mid-September in bottles, 12-ounce cans and on draft. Learn more at www.waterkeeperbrew.org/kick-plastic-pilsner.

About Costa

As the first manufacturer of color-enhancing all-polarized sunglass lenses, Costa combines superior lens technology with unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted in Florida, Costa has made the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983, and now its product portfolio includes optical frames. Costa’s growing cult-brand status ties directly to its mission to provide high quality products with a focus on sustainability and conservation as the company works hard to protect the waters it calls home. From the use of sustainable materials to its Kick Plastic initiative, IndiFly Foundation and strong partnership with shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

About SweetWater

SweetWater Brewing Co. is celebrating 22 years of making heady beers in Atlanta, Ga. Its award winning line up of beers includes flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale, SweetWater IPA, 420 Strain G13 IPA, and Guide Beer Lager, plus a variety of additional year round, seasonal and barrel aged brews. SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats, and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery – the annual Save Our Water campaign generates over $100,000 to conservation organizations like Waterkeeper Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Coastal Conservations Association (learn more at www.sweetwaterbrew.com/saveourwater). For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/ Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

Media Contacts:

Heather Miller, (864) 607-7922, [email protected]

Carie Breunig, (414) 412-9155, [email protected]