Twin Slayings on Belize Saltwater Flat

The homicides of a guide and client in Belize has stunned the fly fishing community. “The homicides took place when Virginia cardiologist Dr. Gary Paul Swank, 53, went on a late-morning fly fishing trip with Mario Nestle Graniel, Jr., also 53, in the shallow waters near San Pedro. Less than two hours later, police were summoned to the area by a report of a shooting, soon discovering the lifeless bodies of both men.” Read more via Fly Fisherman.