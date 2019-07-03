{"pos":"top","cat":"science","type":"article","format":"default"}

Zombie Cicadas

July 3, 2019 By: Erin Block

Cicadas can be a popular fly pattern this time of year, and new research shines light on the interesting insects, examining a hallucinogenic fungus that causes them to operate in a zombie-like state. “We anticipate these discoveries will foster a renewed interest in early diverging fungi and their pharmacologically important secondary metabolites, which may serve as the next frontier for novel drug discovery.” Via Phys.org.