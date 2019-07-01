The Winston Rod Company has announced the new Winston AIR TH rod has been named Best New Fly Rod at the 2019 European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition.

Read more in the press release below.

New Winston Air TH Wins at EFTTEX

We are very excited to announce that the new Winston AIR TH has won the Best New Fly Rod at the 2019 European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition.

Our new Winston AIR TH rods redefine two-hand casting performance. Utilizing our SuperSilica resin system and Boron technology, these rods are unbelievably light, perfectly balanced, powerful, responsive, and just plain fun to fish.

Featuring a deep loading action with fast recovery rates, AIR TH models are ideal for any steelhead and salmon fishing application. They showcase adaptive and specified grain windows that are ideal for specific two-hand applications. In addition to the dialed grain windows, AIR TH models utilize smaller diameter grips to give anglers more feel and intuition during the cast.

Whether anglers prefer sustained anchor, touch and go, traditional, or mid belly techniques, Winston AIR TH rods support infinite casting styles, and offer unrivaled feel and performance across any two-hand casting application.

MODELS: 12′ 5wt., 11’6″ 6wt., 12’6″ 6wt.,

13’3″ 6wt., 12’3″ 7wt., 13’3″ 7wt., 12’3″ 8wt.,

13’3″ 8wt., 14’6″ 8wt., 12’9″ 9wt.

ACTION: Medium Fast

SECTIONS: 4

GUIDES: Satin finished stripper guide with Silicon Nitride ring. Hard chrome snake guides.

REEL SEAT: Charcoal Gray anodized aluminum, down locking

STORAGE: Premium graphite rod tube with logo rod sock

MSRP: $1250

Highlights:

Advanced Boron III technology combined with our proprietary SuperSilica lightweight resin system

Extremely light, yet powerful and responsive

Deep loading action with a fast recovery rate

Standardized rod lengths across multiple grain windows to support any casting style

Winston-designed grip for better “feel”

Designed and Handcrafted in Twin Bridges, MT

Available at your authorized Winston dealer September 2019.

For more information, please contact Winston at [email protected] or call 406-684-5674.