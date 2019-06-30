Conservation Hawks has announced the winners of the Outdoor Media Climate Challenge, a contest “designed to recognize and reward media members who shared an accurate, compelling climate message with hunters & anglers in the Southeastern U.S.

Read more in the press release below.

Conservation Hawks Announces Media Challenge Winners

From Conservation Hawks

Conservation Hawks, Inc., a group of hunters and anglers working to defend America’s sporting heritage, is pleased to announce the winners of the $25,000+ Outdoor Media Climate Challenge, which was facilitated by the Outdoor Writers Association of America. The contest was designed to recognize and reward media members who shared an accurate, compelling climate message with hunters & anglers in the Southeastern U.S.

Rick Crawford of Charleston, SC won the $10,000 Grand Prize for his Sustainable Angler podcast with Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard. Crawford’s Grand Prize-winning entry topped the Audio/Video/Still Images category.

Frank Sargeant took home the $5,000 First Prize in the Writing category for his three part series “A No-Nonsense Look At Climate Change,” which appeared in the Fishing Wire and the Outdoor Wire. You can read all three parts of Sargeant’s series by clicking on the links below:

“A No-Nonsense Look At Climate Change” – Part 1

“A No-Nonsense Look At Climate Change” – Part 2

“A No-Nonsense Look At Climate Change” – Part 3

As scientists have been pointing out for decades, human-caused climate change poses a serious threat to our fish and wildlife, to our landscapes and waters, and ultimately to our hunting and fishing. Unfortunately, that threat goes largely unnoticed and undiscussed in America’s outdoor media. Conservation Hawks (CH) is working to change that dynamic and raise the profile of the climate crisis.

The full list of winners is available below.

Writing Winners

First prize – $5,000 “A No-Nonsense Look At Climate Change” by Frank Sargeant

Second prize – $3,000 “What We Once Thought Timeless” by Johnny Sain

Third prize – $1,000 “Red tide is always bad. Global warming is making it worse” by Giuseppe Sabella

Fourth prize – $750 “Are there fish in there?” by Rick Van Noy

Fifth prize – $500 “Parts of the southeastern U.S. are naturally resilient to climate change” by Matthew Reilly

Audio/Video/Still Image Winners

First prize – $5,000 Sustainable Angler Podcast

Second prize – $3,000 Emerger Strategies Video

Third prize – $1,000 The Venturing Angler Podcast

Fourth prize – $750 Ann & Rob Simpson (not available online)

Fifth prize – $500 RepYourWater Video

To learn more about climate change and its impact on sportsmen, please visit the Conservation Hawks website at ConservationHawks.org.

Read more about Conservation Hawks and its vision for the future of hunting and angling.