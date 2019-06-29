RIO Products has released a list of their new products for the 2020 season.

Read more in the press release below.

2020 Product Highlights from RIO Products

From RIO:

RIO Products continues to offer anglers the right tools for the job with its lines, leaders, tippet and fly selection to effectively fish in any environment for nearly any fish species. See the new products for the 2020 season highlighted below or find them at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show at booth CP27, June 13-15.

FRESHWATER

RIO’s new Technical Trout line has been designed for the angler fishing at range with long leaders and needing pinpoint accuracy and feather-weight presentation. The line has a long head and back taper to increase loop stability and for long range control, and a weight distribution that easily turns over long leaders for wary trout. The line comes in both weight forward and double taper options and is ideal for fishing dries, nymphs, soft hackles, and emergers to tricky fish at distances. MSRP: $79.99

is designed to cast long leaders and multiple fly setups as well as to easily turn over indicator rigs. It is perfect for fishing from shore or from a boat. MSRP: $99.99 The Euro Nymph Shorty is an ultra-thin, super-sensitive line designed for Euro nymphing. It is 20-feet in length and can be added to the front end of a regular fly line utilizing the thin welded loop on each end. The angler can quickly attach this to the line to fish a run Euro nymph style and then take off the “Shorty” and revert to traditional overhead casting again with ease. MSRP: $29.99

SALTWATER

Building on the success of RIO’s DirectCore, RIO introduces the DirectCore Permit line to help calm permit anglers’ frayed nerves. The easy-casting taper loads at close range to fire bulky crabs in the breeze yet delivers a soft presentation that won’t spook these skittish fish. The long back taper reloads quickly for second-chance shots, and this low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore option provides impressive sensitivity when casting and fishing. MSRP: $119.99

SPEY

RIO adds powerful, multi-density tips designed to cast large flies with its InTouch 3D MOW Tips . Each tip is built with a seamless blend of different densities that ensures smooth transition of energy when casting and the best in depth control when fishing. Each 3D MOW tip is 10-feet long with 3-feet of the first and second sinking sections and 4-feet of the fastest sinking section. A color-coded sleeve is welded on the rear end of the tip to quickly identify the weight and printed with relevant info. MSRP: $29.99

FLIES

Following up on the early success of its fly program, this year RIO moves ever closer to truly offering the right fly for every fish. Specifically, it introduces 23 of the most effective, original patterns from our fly boxes in our favorite colors and sizes. Known as RIO Signature Flies, and including such classics as RIO’s Keep It Glassy and RIO’s Banana Stand, these are our personal, time-tested, go-to flies. We also expand our selection of standard, popular patterns and introduce a new category of warmwater flies for bass, panfish, carp, and more.

TERRESTRIALS

Chubby Chernobyl – black, blue, chartreuse, royal purple, yellow

STREAMERS

Flesh Eating Sculpin – black, olive

– black, olive Flesh Fly – cream, flesh, gray, light brown, peach, salmon pink, white

– cream, flesh, gray, light brown, peach, salmon pink, white Tri-color Flesh Fly – cream/flesh/light brown, cream/peach/flesh, cream/salmon pink/peach, cream/shrimp pink/peach, flesh/gray/cream

– cream/flesh/light brown, cream/peach/flesh, cream/salmon pink/peach, cream/shrimp pink/peach, flesh/gray/cream RIO’s Flashdance – black, brown, fire tiger, rainbow, shad

– black, brown, fire tiger, rainbow, shad RIO’s Fried Egg – gray, olive

– gray, olive RIO’s Gold Jigger – black, brown, olive, purple/olive

– black, brown, olive, purple/olive RIO’s Pocket Rocket – copper/brown, olive, white

– copper/brown, olive, white Hot Head Wooly Bugger – black/chartreuse, black/hot orange, black/metallic red, olive/chartreuse, olive/hot orange, olive/metallic red

– black/chartreuse, black/hot orange, black/metallic red, olive/chartreuse, olive/hot orange, olive/metallic red Hot Head Krystal Bugger – black/chartreuse, black/hot orange, black/metallic red, olive/chartreuse, olive/hot orange, olive/metallic red

WARMWATER

RIO’s Cray Cray – green, rust RIO’s Duck Norris – yellow RIO’s Muffin Top – black/brown, olive, tan RIO’s Princess Slaya – bluegill, brown, olive RIO’s Shimmy Frog – leopard



SALTWATER FLATS

RIO’s Banana Stand – olive, pink, tan RIO’s Boney FooFoo – fleshy pink, olive, orange/peach, pearl/pink, pink/orange RIO’s Dread Pirate – olive, purple/pink, rust/olive, tan, yellow/chartreuse RIO’s Kahuna Crab – olive, tan RIO’s Liquid Courage – brown, shrimp RIO’s Palolo Slider – red RIO’s Shot Glass – pink, tan RIO’s Truffle Shuffle – black, gray/chartreuse, lime, orange Spawning Shrimp – sand/pearl



SALTWATER GENERAL PURPOSE

RIO’s Booze Cruise – margarita, mojito, old fashioned

– margarita, mojito, old fashioned RIO’s Flash Drive – copper, silver

– copper, silver RIO’s Keep It Glassy – chartreuse, pink

– chartreuse, pink RIO’s Lagoonatic – lime, peach

– lime, peach RIO’s Loco Motion – white/blue

– white/blue RIO’s Nice Glass – silver

– silver RIO’s Student Loan – herring, olive

SALMON/STEELHEAD

Single Hook

RIO’s Mean Streak – black/chartreuse, black/copper, black/red, orange/pink, purple/blue, purple/pink, tan/brown

– black/chartreuse, black/copper, black/red, orange/pink, purple/blue, purple/pink, tan/brown Sno Cone– red/yellow

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.