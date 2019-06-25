Ben Furimsky, president and chief executive officer of The Fly Fishing Show, has announced door prize winners for the seven 2019 shows.

Read more in the press release below.

Fly Fishing Show Draws 2019 Door Prize Winners

SOMERSET, Penn. – Door prize winners for the seven 2019 Fly Fishing Show have been drawn from thousands of entries, announced Ben Furimsky, president and chief executive officer of the nationwide event.

Winners included:

Colby O’Hayre, Highlands Ranch, Colo., the $5,692 trip for two to Pesca Maya Fishing Lodge in Mexico’s Yucatan. O’Hayre won the prize attending the Denver Fly Fishing Show.

Michael Koumas, Newburg, NY, the $5,350 3 day/3 night Atlantic salmon trip to the Restigouche River Lodge, New Brunswick, Canada. Koumas won the prize at the Edison, New Jersey show.

Val Wormell, Westford., Mass., claimed the $5,050 4 day/3 night fishing vacation to Belize River Lodge, Belize. Ms. Wormell attended the Marlborough Fly Fishing Show.

Corbin Welsh, Walhalla, South Carolina, the $4,395 4 night/3 day trip Coho salmon trip to Alaska Boardwalk Lodge. Welsh won the prize at the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show.

Ron Bane, Royal Oaks, Calif., the $3,800 4 nights/3 days trip to Nervous Waters’ Suinda Lodge, Argentina. Bane attended the Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show.

George Jaccoud, Princeton, NJ, a $3,800 4 night/3 day golden dorado trip to Pira Lodge, Argentina. Jaccoud was at the Edison Fly Fishing Show.

Nathan Drawbridge, Holden, Mass., the $2,904 3 nights/two days trip to the Andros Island Bonefish Club, Bahamas. Drawbridge won his prize at the Marlborough Fly Fishing Show.

Andrew Filion, Lynnwood, Wash., a $2,500 trip for two guided days of fishing in Iceland with Iceland Fishing Guide. Filion attended his hometown Lynnwood Fly Fishing Show.

Clay Addison, Arvada, Colo., a 3 night/2 day trip trout fishing trip valued at $2,100 to Soaring Eagle Lodge, San Juan River, New Mexico. He attended the Denver Fly Fishing Show.

A $1,695 Water Master Kodiak inflatable boat was won at the Edison Fly Fishing Show by Bernie Kois, Macedon, NY.

Ashley Juno, Bensalem, Penn., a $1,603 7 night trip to Weatherby’s Lodge, Grand Lake Stream, Maine. Ms. Juno attended the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show.

Rob Huebner, Langhorne, Penn., a $1,850 custom flyrod from Tom Morgan Rodsmiths. Huebner attended the Edison Fly Fishing Show.

Jim Bunning, Thornton, Colo., a 3 night/2 day $1,520 trip for two to Fisheads San Juan River Lodge, New Mexico. Bunning won his prize at the Denver Fly Fishing Show.

Jessica Lyer, San Francisco, won a $1,500 credit on any fly fishing trip from travel booking agency Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures. Ms. Lyer was at the Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show.

Robert Holmberg, Highlands Ranch, Colo., a $1,500 two day guided fishing trip plus lodging from Davidson River Outfitters, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina. Holmberg won the trip at the Denver Fly Fishing Show.

In total, more than $40,000 in door prizes was awarded, said Furimsky.

