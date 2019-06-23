Teach Your Kids to Fly Fish
Jacob Baynham writes about sage advice from his own dad on how to teach kids to fly fish. “I want them to feel the same yearning, drama, and excitement I did as a child. I want to share adventures and make memories with them. I want to be a family of fishing partners. So, I called up my dad,” he writes. “And he gave me this advice.” Read more via Outside Magazine.
←Previous Story
Video Hatch: “How to Fight Big Fish on Small Flies”
Next Story→
Video Hatch: "How To Fish A Dry Fly Downstream"
Show Comments