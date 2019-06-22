Trouts Fly Fishing in Denver, Colorado, has announced their search for Regional Store Manager.

Read more in the press release below.

Regional Store Manager Position Now Open at Trouts Denver

From Trouts HQ:

Looking to take your management career in fly fishing retail to the next level? Trouts has a fantastic opportunity in Denver and is looking for the right individual to put its weight behind.

“The Regional Store Manager position at Trouts Fly Fishing requires high attention to detail and a dedication to developing a high level and diverse knowledge of product and retail best practices…enthusiastic, high energy, self-starting, creative leader and team player, with a strong retail background, emphasizing customer service… Honesty, loyalty and a positive attitude is a given.”

See Full Job posing here.

If you’re the right candidate, or if you know someone who is, submit a resume in person at the Trouts Denver location, 1303 E. 6th Avenue. For those unable to apply in person, please submit a current resume to [email protected]