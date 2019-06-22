Matthew Miller is starting a new series on the Nature Conservancy blog: catching 50 fish in 50 states. “Fishing has always been a way for me to explore the world and what matters to me. And there are more stories to tell,” he explains. “I’ll continue the approach I take in my book, searching for fish and stories in the unexpected places, trying to understand what it means for our future. And having fun along the way.” Follow along here.