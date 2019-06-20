Intro to Mouse Flies

As summer temperatures rise, one way to beat the heat is to fish at night. In this article, Dan Zazworsky has some great advice for how to start fishing mouse flies this summer. “As you may be aware, big trout tend to prefer one large meal to a full day of sucking down tiny nymphs in the current. These larger fish typically prefer to wait until the cover of darkness to hunt to avoid being targets of predators themselves. One of their favorite seasonal snacks is a field mouse.” Via Postfly Box.