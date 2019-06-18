Getting Good Drifts at Short Distances

Much of fly fishing for trout happens at close range. “Sure, there are times when a booming cast of sixty feet or more is required,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “But for me, and I daresay for most of us, it’s a lot more effective to wade closer and cast a shorter distance. Because the closer you get, accuracy over the cast and control over the drift improves. So does your hookup percentage.” Read more about how to get short and effective drifts with your fly, via Troutbitten.