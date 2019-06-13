Become a Better Angler: Improve Your Cast

The biggest key to becoming a better fly angler is in your cast, writes Todd Tanner. “If you can’t cast, then your options as a fly fisher are incredibly limited, your odds for success plummet, and your opportunities for enjoyment shrink and shrink and then shrink some more,” he writes. “If you can cast, though — if you can put that fly right where you’re aiming at a variety of different distances — then every other aspect of your angling can start to move in a positive direction.” Read more about strategies to improve your cast via Hatch Magazine.