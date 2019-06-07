{"pos":"top","cat":"science","type":"article","format":"default"}

Innovative Technology Uses Fish Skin for Skin Grafts

June 7, 2019 By: Erin Block

Veterinarians at Michigan State University say they were able to save the life of a dog with significant burns thanks in part to an innovative technology that uses fish skin to help the body heal itself. “Fish skin has been explored as a skin substitute for people and animals in recent years. What makes it appealing is that, compared to skin grafts made from mammals, the risk of viral contamination is likely much lower.” Via Gizmodo.