Innovative Technology Uses Fish Skin for Skin Grafts
Veterinarians at Michigan State University say they were able to save the life of a dog with significant burns thanks in part to an innovative technology that uses fish skin to help the body heal itself. “Fish skin has been explored as a skin substitute for people and animals in recent years. What makes it appealing is that, compared to skin grafts made from mammals, the risk of viral contamination is likely much lower.” Via Gizmodo.
←Previous Story
Video Hatch: “How to Understand Tides”
Show Comments