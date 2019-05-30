Fossil Provides Evidence of Fish Swimming in Unison
A team of researchers from Arizona State University along with a group from the Oishi Fossils Gallery of Mizuta Memorial Museum in Japan has found evidence of fish swimming in unison approximately 50 million years ago. “In their paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their study of a slab of stone containing an entire school of fossilized fish and what they found.” Via Phys.org.
