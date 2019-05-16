In recognition of their 80th anniversary, The International Game Fish Association has announced plans for the inaugural International Game Fish Angling Day on June 7, 2019, “as a way to celebrate recreational angling and galvanize the its international network of supporters around the world.”

The International Game Fish Association Announces “IGFA Day” in Celebration of 80th Anniversary

DANIA BEACH, FL – May 8, 2019 – In recognition of its historic 80th anniversary, The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) today announced plans for the inaugural International Game Fish Angling Day (IGFA Day) on June 7, 2019, as a way to celebrate recreational angling and galvanize the its international network of supporters around the world.

The focus of the first IGFA Day will be youth education and the IGFA’s ongoing initiative to teach 100,000 kids to fish. Through the distribution of IGFA Passports to Fishing kits, the launch of new online learning modules and the creation of strategic partnerships with organizations involved in youth education, the IGFA plans to coordinate fishing clinics for kids in at least 20 different countries on six different continents around the anniversary date of June 7, 2019.

“IGFA Day provides the perfect platform to energize, empower and galvanize the IGFA’s international network of supporters around a significant global cause,” said IGFA President Nehl Horton. “We are excited to launch this new initiative on the IGFA’s historic 80th anniversary and look forward to continuing our important work of educating the next generation of ethical, conservation-minded anglers.”

To date, IGFA has distributed 20 IGFA Passports to Fishing kits to 14 different countries, with more kits scheduled to be sent in the coming weeks leading up to IGFA Day. These kits will be used by IGFA Representatives, Fishing Clubs, Captains and other groups to execute hands-on youth fishing clinics around IGFA Day. Additionally, IGFA staff has developed online learning modules set to launch later this month that will provide the public an alternative to participating in a hands-on event. Finally, the IGFA continues to welcome like-minded institutions to participate in IGFA Day by hosting a youth fishing clinic using the tools and infrastructure they already have in place.

All parties interested in participating in IGFA Day are encouraged visit https://igfa.org/igfa-day/, or to contact IGFA’s Youth Education Manager Lisa Morse at [email protected] or 954-924-4340.

About the IGFA

Founded in 1939, the IGFA is a nonprofit organization committed to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices through science, education, rule making, record keeping and recognition of outstanding accomplishments in the field of angling. The IGFA also maintains world records in freshwater, saltwater, fly fishing and junior angler categories. The IGFA has members in more than 100 countries.

