When to Change Flies
From color and size to weather and flows, Domenick Swentosky tackles the topic of when you should change flies in this article. “Whatever the fly type, and whatever part of the water column you’re targeting, there should be a reason for every fly change,” he writes. “The next fly should solve a problem, or it should test an idea you have about what the trout are really looking for.” Via Troutbitten.
←Previous Story
Fly Tying: How to Tie a Sulphur Perdigon
Next Story→
Video Hatch: “How To Tie A Trout Spey Intruder | Mini Trout Intruder Streamer Fly”
Show Comments