{"pos":"top","cat":["flies","techniques"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Fishing the Mother’s Day Hatch

May 13, 2019 By: Erin Block

“Each year at about this time, a great natural wonder occurs,” writes John Way of The Tackle Shop, “huge clouds of small, dark caddisflies appear on most of Western rivers. Mother’s Day caddis (Brachycentrus americanus) emerge in huge numbers and are the first really big hatch of the year.” Read a great article on preparing for fishing this hatch via Orvis.