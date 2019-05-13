Fishing the Mother’s Day Hatch
“Each year at about this time, a great natural wonder occurs,” writes John Way of The Tackle Shop, “huge clouds of small, dark caddisflies appear on most of Western rivers. Mother’s Day caddis (Brachycentrus americanus) emerge in huge numbers and are the first really big hatch of the year.” Read a great article on preparing for fishing this hatch via Orvis.
←Previous Story
Video Hatch: “How To Tie A Trout Spey Intruder | Mini Trout Intruder Streamer Fly”
Show Comments