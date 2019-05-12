The R.L. Winston Rod Company has announced the release of a series of special edition Legacy Rods to commemorate their 90th anniversary.

Read more in the press release below.

Presenting Winston’s 90th Anniversary Legacy Rods

2019 marks R.L. Winston Rod Company’s 90th Anniversary of building the world’s finest fly rods. To commemorate this event, Winston is very proud to re-introduce a series of special edition Legacy Rods, which includes four of our most revered models. Each Legacy Rod demonstrates our tradition of innovation and the famous “Winston Feel,” which have brought anglers back for their next Winston time after time.

The rods are hand-inscribed as special edition models and feature original specifications, including ferrule style, material and action. Our historic Winston Trophy label and unique uplocking nickel silver reel seat complete the definitive look.

Orders for the 90th Anniversary Legacy Rods can be placed through your Authorized Winston Dealer and will only be accepted through July 1, 2019.

BORON IIt 8’6” 4wt.

ACTION: Medium

SECTIONS: 4-piece

FERRULES Sleeve Over

MATERIAL: Boron/Graphite

REEL SEAT: Nickel Silver w/ figured Maple insert

APPLICATION: Technical Dry Fly

SERIES YEARS: 2007- 2013

MSRP: $800

The Staff of Moses

The Boron IIt, the first Winston to incorporate higher modulus graphite with a light application of Boron composite into Winston’s celebrated light line trout tapers, achieved a celebrated, even biblical reputation among dry fly enthusiasts.

The most distinguished rod in the Boron IIt series was the famous 8’6” 4 weight. The rod was so highly regarded, that it was dubbed “The Staff of Moses”. To its fans, The Staff of Moses, displayed an uncanny ability to present the smallest of flies, on the lightest of tippet, and land surprisingly large trout.

The Boron IIt series set the stage for utilizing modern materials in classic, moderate, and progressive rod actions. The Staff of Moses is the epitome of this series and the definition of Winston innovation.

DL4 7’6” 3wt.

ACTION: Medium-Slow

SECTIONS: 4-piece

FERRULES: Spigot Ferrule

MATERIAL: Graphite

REEL SEAT: Nickel Silver w/ figured Maple insert

APPLICATION: Small Stream Presentation

SERIES YEARS: 2002 – 2004

MSRP: $850

The Graphite Rod with a Fiberglass Soul

The DL4 series was the first and only 4-piece Winston rod series with internal spigot ferrules. More progressive than the highly touted 3-piece IM6 models, the series gained a distinct reputation as the graphite rod with a fiberglass soul.

The 7’6” 3 weight was one of the most popular small water rods Winston ever developed, able to load a standard 3-weight double taper lines in as little as 10 feet. From size 30 flies to the lightest of tippet, these small stream rods have been fished in thin blue lines barely discernable on topo maps the world over.

Although the series ran for just 2 years, the DL4’s unique feel soon gained a cult following shortly after its discontinuation. Today, DL4 rods are highly sought after to round out a collector’s quiver of Winston rods.



WT 8’6” 5wt.

ACTION: Medium-Fast

SECTIONS: 3-piece

FERRULES: Spigot Ferrule

MATERIAL: Graphite

REEL SEAT: Nickel Silver w/ figured Maple insert

APPLICATION: Versatile All Water Trout

SERIES YEARS: 2001 – 2011

MSRP: $900

Winston’s Most Popular 81/2’ 5-weight Rod

Since 1975, when Winston first began working with graphite material, the 5-weight rod has been a key rod for the company, as it is smooth enough for delicate dry fly presentations, yet powerful enough for wind, nymphing, and small streamers. The most popular of all the Winston WT 5-weight models was the 8’6” 5 weight.

This configuration was so balanced and smooth, that Joan Wulff chose this rod as her favorite. It’s delicate enough for the lightest of tippet, yet crisp and accurate to maintain line control at distances up to 60 feet. It’s light, lively, and fun to fish.

If someone had to own one trout rod, the WT 8’6” 5 weight would be tough to top. After all, who would disagree with Joan Wulff?

IM6 9’ 5wt.

ACTION: Medium

SECTIONS: 2-piece

FERRULES: Spigot Ferrule

MATERIAL: Graphite

REEL SEAT: Nickel Silver w/ figured Maple insert

APPLICATION: Versatile All Water Trout

SERIES YEARS: 1987 – 2009

MSRP: $700

The IM6 9’ 5wt. 2-piece exemplified Winston’s definitive, balanced action and demonstrated the company’s revolutionary ability to build a lighter weight rod with a faster recovery taper. This rod can do everything a trout rod needs to do – from casting smaller dry flies, to pounding the banks with streamers out of a drift boat, to nymphing with easy mends.

The Classic for All Time

We wish we had a nickel for every time a long-time customer said, “I love your new rods, I own a few of them – but I’ll never get rid of my two-piece IM6”. It is the classic graphite rod that introduced the famous “Winston Feel.”