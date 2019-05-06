Donegal Creek Fish Kill

Donegal Creek in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, has suffered a devastating fish kill. “One minute, the spring-fed stream that has been lovingly restored into a wild trout stream over five decades was flowing peacefully through rolling Lancaster County farmland. Then something toxic came barreling downstream near the stream’s confluence with Musser Run, wiping out, within hours, nearly every kind of fish, crayfish and aquatic insect along a 4.5-mile stretch.” The cause of the fish kill has yet to be identified. Read more via Lancaster Online.