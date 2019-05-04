Trident Fly Fishing based in Windham, Maine, has announced their search for the position of Operations Manager.

Trident Fly Fishing Seeks Operations Manager

Operations Manager, Trident Fly Fishing

Job Location:

Windham, Maine (just a short commute from Portland)

Briefly (tl;dr):

The OM position is a hands‐on operational role that will provide a great entry into the outdoor industry with a lot of exposure to many facets of the business. It’s ideal for someone with 2‐8 years of work experience who is looking to transition to a new industry or see the fly fishing industry from a retailer’s perspective. You MUST be willing to relocate to the greater Portland, Maine area.

Company Profile:

Founded in 2012, Trident Fly Fishing has established itself as a leading e‐commerce retailer in the fly fishing industry. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer service experience for its customers and using new media and SEO to drive aggressive growth.

Trident is a multi‐channel retailer and sells products directly to consumers directly through our website as well as on Amazon.com, eBay, as well as through our retail store. The Company is operated by a small team, including the OM. Our company culture values a professional and responsible “work hard, play hard” mentality and a relentless passion for business growth.

For more information on Trident Fly Fishing, please visit us at www.tridentflyfishing.com.

Job Description:

Trident Fly Fishing is seeking an Operations Manager assume a leadership role in the company and assist the CEO in managing day‐to‐day business operations. This position is ideal for individuals who are seeking a position in the outdoors industry and who thrive in a fast‐paced, entrepreneurial work environment. The OM position is demanding and provides an opportunity to learn about fly tackle from the inside‐out as well as develop business and retail skills.

A strong applicant would flourish in an entrepreneurial and retail setting, and will have exceptional problem solving skills as well as the ability to manage and tackle multiple projects simultaneously and independently. It is critical that the individual has an extreme attention to detail and is excited and interested by fly fishing gear.

The OM will be exposed to and will lead efforts in a wide variety of business functions including marketing, sales, operations, distribution and customer service. While the OM will work with the CEO daily and receive feedback and guidance, the CEO will rely on the OM to run many day‐to‐day activities independently.

On average, the OM position requires 40‐50 hours per week, but the right candidate will be willing to put the time in necessary to get the job done, including some nights and weekends. Some travel will also be required, particularly relating to fishing/outdoors events and trade shows.

Job Responsibilities:

The OM and the CEO will work together regularly to drive business growth and development. Together, they will manage all day‐to‐day business operations as well as higher level strategy and vision for the business.

The OM will spend approximately 75‐85% of their time on responsibilities that arise in the daily course of business, which includes customer service, sales, fulfillment, and managing inventory to things as trivial as a trip to the post office. The right candidate will be ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle the daily tasks of a small business.

The remaining 15‐25% of the OM’s time will be spent learning about fly tackle as well as higher level projects related to marketing/events, sales, content development, and industry relations. The role may be adapted to a particular candidate’s strengths; specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Sales

Recommending tackle via e‐mail and over the phone to meet the needs of customers traveling the world to fly fish.

Taking orders over the phone

Answering questions via live chat

Customer Service

Daily email communication with customers, including management of the company’s helpdesk

Daily phone communication with customers

Professionally and knowledgeably representing the company at events

General Operations

Inventory forecasting and product/supply management

Warehouse management, including shipping and fulfillment

Return management

Marketing

Developing marketing and website content and other promotional/advertising materials

Managing social media and brand messaging through a variety of platforms

Working with guides, industry influencers and other industry members to proactively expose Trident to a broader audience

Qualifications and Experience:

While the OM position is challenging and requires a passion for business and fly fishing, we do not expect

candidates to have prior experience in every area listed above. The OM position is an opportunity to

develop and learn new skills with the mentorship of seasoned entrepreneurs who have graduate business

degrees from the world’s leading universities.

Other experience/requirements include but are not limited to:

Relevant work experience in an analytical or entrepreneurial role

A passion for gear and helping people achieve angling success

Strong attention to detail

Strong leadership skills and uncompromising ethics

Highly motivated self‐starter with an ability to roll up sleeves and “get stuff done”

Motivated by success in an entrepreneurial environment

Exceptional interpersonal and written communication skills

Strategic thinker and team player

Design, photo, and/or film experience is a plus, but not required

Application Instructions:

Please submit both a resume and cover letter to [email protected] as soon as possible. All applicants will be reviewed by Trident Fly Fishing immediately and interviews will take place on a rolling basis.

