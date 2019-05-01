Video Hatch: “Trout Country: Fly Fishing on a Changing Yellowstone”
This short film from the Sierra Club takes viewers down the Yellowstone River to Paradise Valley, Montana. “It demonstrates the very real economic, environmental, and emotional impacts of a rapidly changing climate on the community living in Paradise Valley. Trout Country delves into the fly fishing culture and livelihood of the folks in the film and rural communities that rely on the recreational fishing industry.”
←Previous Story
Video Hatch: “Tying a Black Death Tarpon Saltwater Fly Pattern”
Show Comments