Tips for Tying with Marabou

Warmer weather means larger flies, and many anglers turn their thoughts to fishing streamers. In a recent article, Bob Reece details great advice for tying with the often unwieldy material, marabou. “The underwater effectiveness of this material cannot be denied,” he writes. “However, for the time invested behind the vise, marabou can be an unruly material to work with. It has the ability to fly, float and crawl its way throughout any available surface.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.