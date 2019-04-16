Podcast Episode: Joe Brooks on Wet Fly Swing
In this episode of the Wet Fly Swing podcast, host Dave Stewart talks with Joe Brooks, producer of the recent documentary about the legendary angler of the same name, Joe Brooks, who was his grandfather’s brother. “We find out how the late great Joe Brooks fell from grace to live on the streets but pulled himself out of the gutter to become one of the most influential fly fisherman in history.”
