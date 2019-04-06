Travel Gear for Journalist David E. Sanger Includes Fly Rod

David E. Sanger, a national security correspondent for The New York Times, reflects on the technological leaps in journalism from when he started at The Times in 1982 to today. He also talks about the gear he always travels with, including “a seven-piece, four-weight fly rod that breaks down to fit in a tube under a foot long,” he says. “When the weather warms up, I carry the rod in that overloaded backpack along with a reel and a box of flies. No batteries required. I’ve been known to sneak out of hotels in early-morning hours to cast into rivers, harbors, ponds, you name it. I don’t even care if nothing’s biting — the casting is therapeutic.” Via The New York Times.