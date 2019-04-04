Fish Slime Helps in Next Generation Antibiotic Research
The next generation of antibiotics may be developed from research based on slimy mucus coating on fish skin. “The slimy mucus that coats fishes acts as a protective coating,” explains Sandra Loesgen. “Researchers speculate that there is also a chemical component produced by the fish’s microbiome that helps ward off infection.” Research being done at Oregon State University suggests that “the microbes associated with fish produce a broad array of diverse and complex chemicals and are an excellent source for drug discovery efforts.” Via The Conversation.
←Previous Story
How Light Pollution Affects Aquatic Insects
Show Comments